Parish council outraged as risqué fiction left in community library box

A community library in a small Hampshire village has caused a stir after a number of adult fiction books were discovered.

The parish council of Hurstbourne Tarrant between Andover and Newbury says 'salacious adult literature' is being left on the shelves of the phone box that was bought with a Lottery grant in 2019.

Councillors say it's 'no laughing matter' and anyone who finds more of the risqué romance novels is being urged to put them in the bin.

If whoever is doing so is reading this, please don't keep leaving inappropriate books ... the majority of visitors to the phone box are CHILDREN. And some of them are tall enough to reach the shelves where the books for grown ups are. Please find another outlet for your collection Hurstbourne Tarrant Parish Council

The red phone box is adjacent to a children's playground and primary school so some are concerned children may get access to the literature.

The council say all such books have been removed as soon as they're found and they are carrying out regular checks to ensure no more are left.

They're asking anyone who sees any more adult fiction in the kiosk to remove them and put them in the bin next door.