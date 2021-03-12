Peregrine falcons return to Chichester Cathedral

Chichester Cathedral’s famed peregrine falcons have returned as a photo this week captures them making themselves at home on the Spire.

Peregrines were first seen on the tower in the mid-1990s. They have been very successful nesting on the Cathedral and have fledged more than 60 chicks since 2001.

The peregrine pair sharing a meal on the spire Credit: David Shaw Wildlife

The birds of prey can grow up to half a metre in length and have a wingspan of over a metre.

The peregrine project is run jointly by Chichester Cathedral, the Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS) and local wildlife enthusiasts David and Janet Shaw who have been observing the birds since 2001.

15-18 years Peregrine falcon's lifespan

250mph The speed that the birds dive at to catch their prey

Janet Shaw says: “The peregrine pair are forging a strong partnership and everyone is hopeful of another successful breeding season at this stage.”

Initial observations suggest that the female is the one who has been in residence previously with her partner, affectionally named ‘Maverick’, with whom she raised eight chicks in the last two years.

However, this year a young male has appeared and Maverick, aged at least 16 years – an amazing feat for a wild peregrine – has not been seen since Christmas Eve.

The female peregrine will fiercely defend the roost when other males or females try their luck.

The cathedral is asking anyone who spots the peregrines to share the moment on social media using the hashtag #ChichesterPeregrines.

Last year as we went into lockdown, we had a growing number of people from all around the world following the birds’ activities via the live-stream. It brought a great deal of pleasure to many people who were able to engage with them and follow their daily lives, from the safety of their own homes. Chichester cathedral

As last year, a pair of ravens are nesting on another section of the Spire where they managed to fledge one chick last year. The peregrines have been seen to dispatch other birds and attack the ravens when they try to approach their nest.