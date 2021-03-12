Pioneering eye genetics research gets funding boost

Medical research into eye genetics at Oxford Brookes University has received a funding pledge of £2 million, to support the work of Professor Nicola Ragge who has spearheaded world-leading research into eye development problems in children.

Specialising in cases where babies are born with missing eyes (anophthalmia) or very small eyes (microphthalmia) Professor Ragge leads a team which is investigating the genetic codes of this complex organ.

These conditions are estimated to affect up to 1 in 3,500 people, and account for around a quarter of childhood blindness worldwide.

Claire says she felt relieved to finally have a diagnosis and a full understanding of George’s condition Credit: Oxford Brookes University

When George was born, a doctor spoke to his mother Claire, who lives in Kent, and explained that her baby had been born with no eyes. It was the first time Claire and her husband had heard of such a condition. They were not prepared at all, but hoped that something could be done to help their son see. Within a few days they saw an ophthalmologist, but he advised that nothing could be done to help with their son’s sight.

The family accepted his condition and decided to get on with things. An MRI confirmed it was bilateral anophthalmia. Claire says:

"We felt relieved to finally have a diagnosis and a full understanding of how George’s condition came about. Knowledge really is power and it has meant that we’ve been able to make decisions about our own lives and we’ll be able to inform George about his choices in the future when it comes to having children of his own."

George is now aged 12 in Year 7 and started at a special residential school in September - he’s currently at home, learning online.

Nick Thomas, partner at Baillie Gifford, an international investment business, which has made the research pledge, said: “We have supported Professor Ragge and her team for several years now. It has been a pleasure to be involved with her ground-breaking, collaborative work and to learn from her talented group of colleagues. The progress they are making continues to inspire us.”

Professor Alistair Fitt, Vice-Chancellor of Oxford Brookes University, added: “This supports our researchers to make a real-world impact on the lives of children with genetic eye conditions - work that could be transformative for their futures and for their families. I’m delighted that Baillie Gifford is continuing its collaboration with us.”