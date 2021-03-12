Students being 'unfairly punished' after alleged false positive Covid tests

Video report by ITV Meridian's Mel Bloor

A woman from Newbury says her daughter is being unfairly punished after receiving what she believes was a false positive covid test at her school.

Carol Mitchell's daughter Loren she was sent home to self isolate, having tested positive during a rapid covid test at school on Monday

The year 11 student been told she must self isolate for 10 days following the lateral flow test, despite a subsequent negative PCR test, which is considered more reliable.

A number of pupils at Park House School who came into contact with Loren on Monday are also now having to self isolate, along with their families.

Carol Mitchell says she feels "disbelief" and "guilt" because 30 students are now back at home.

She said: "This is an important time, as they need to be covering their GCSE work. I've reached a point of actual despair."

According to Government guidance, where a pupil's test has been taken on site under supervision, there is no need for a further test to confirm the result as there is a lower chance of the test being administered incorrectly.

The best available evidence on lateral flow tests delivered at home and in testing sites over recent weeks suggests that the risk of false positives is extremely low, at less than 1 in 1000.

Hermione Sheldon's daughter Laura is in a bubble with Loren at school and as a result is now also having to self isolate.

She said: "When we found out the next day she [Loren] had had a negative PCR test, it just felt absolutely crazy that Laura still had to remain not at school for the next ten days."

Laura said it was "a bit of a shock" to have to return home after only being in school for four lessons.

In a statement, Park House School said: "Rightly or wrongly, the guidance we have been issued makes it clear that the tests carried out at school trigger the legal duty to self-isolate and, of course, we have to abide by that duty."

We really feel for these students and particularly so as they are Year 11s at such a crucial time. Students and staff alike were so glad to be back, and it feels cruel that this has happened so quickly. Park House School statement

Loren and Laura's families say they don't blame the school at all, and believe the Government has handled the situation badly.

They have both now written to their MP, Kit Malthouse, to voice their concerns.