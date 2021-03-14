F1 commentator and New Forest resident Murray Walker dies at 97

WATCH: ITN report on the Formula One legend Murray Walker, the voice of Formula One, and long-term resident of the New Forest, has died aged 97.

Walker, whose broadcasting career spanned more than 50 years, worked for the BBC and ITV, before he retired from commentating in 2001.

The BRDC said in a statement: “It’s with great sadness we share the news of the passing of BRDC Associate Member Murray Walker OBE.

“A friend, a true motorsport legend, the nation’s favourite commentator and a contagious smile.

Walker and his mistakes – later nicknamed ‘Murrayisms’ – helped to earn him his status as a national treasure.

Walker was famed for his distinctive style of commentary, and the odd 'mis-speak!' Here are some of his best 'Murrayisms':

“There is nothing wrong with his car, except that it is on fire!”

“Mansell is slowing down, taking it easy. Oh no he isn’t – it’s a lap record!”

“This would have been Senna’s third win a row, if he’d won the two before.”

“There are seven winners of the Monaco Grand Prix on the starting line today, and four of them are Michael Schumacher.”

“This is an interesting circuit, because it has inclines. And not just up, but down as well.”

“And there’s no damage to the car. Except to the car itself.”

“I’m ready to stop my startwatch.”

“Excuse me while I interrupt myself.”

“Unless I’m very much mistaken – which I am!”

“Unless I’m very much mistaken” later became the title of his autobiography.

Martin Brundle, who commentated alongside Walker in the final years of his career, led the tributes on social media.

Writing on Twitter, Brundle said: “Rest In Peace, Murray Walker.

“Wonderful man in every respect. National treasure, communication genius, Formula One legend.”

F1 tweeted: “We are immensely sad to hear that Murray Walker has passed away.

“His passion and love of the sport inspired millions of fans around the world. He will forever be a part of our history, and will be dearly missed.”