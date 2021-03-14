Man arrested as hundreds gather in Brighton for Sarah Everard vigil

Protestors in Brighton have branded as 'shameful' the police response to a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard.

Sussex Police say around 150 people gathered at Valley Gardens last night despite warnings not to flout coronavirus lockdown rules, and despite organisers saying the event was cancelled.

Pictures show police issuing fines and leading one man away from the area under arrest.

Other images on social media show people gathering around a tree to leave messages, flowers and candles.

Credit: Francesca Thornton

Before cancelling the event, organisers said the peaceful gathering sought to “reclaim these streets” and stated: “We believe that streets should be safe for women, regardless of what you wear, where your life is or what time of day or night it is.”

The body of Sarah Everard was found in a rural area near Ashford in Kent this week. Serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday accused of her kidnap and murder.

The vigils were sparked by the murder of 33 year old Sarah Everard

An 18 year old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to comply with a direction in order to control coronavirus

Some of those attending the vigil have criticised Sussex Police for making the arrest and fining eight others for flouting Covid-19 emergency rules not to gather in public.

In response Sussex Police released a statement, saying they "engaged with those present, explaining the government’s coronavirus regulations and encouraging them to move on from the area. Where this wasn’t successful, officers moved to necessary and proportionate enforcement action. This is consistent with our policing approach throughout the pandemic."