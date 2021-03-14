Portsmouth sack manager Kenny Jacket after EFL Trophy defeat

Portsmouth have sacked manager Kenny Jackett after almost four years in charge.

It follows the club's defeat to League Two side Salford City in yesterday's EFL Trophy Final on penalties.

His departure ends a four year stint for Jackett at Fratton Park - which included victory in the 2019 EFL Trophy but also saw two play off final defeats in the last two years.

Jackett, 59, had been at the club since June 2017 and leaves Pompey seventh in League One, 10 points off the top two and two points off the play-off places.

They have won just one of their past seven league games.

Chief executive Mark Catlin said: “Portsmouth Football Club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Kenny for the work he has done during his near four-year spell at the club and we all wish him well for the future."

It has been an emotional past few weeks for everyone associated with Pompey and we now begin the process – which will be as short as possible – of appointing someone who we believe can give us the best chance of finishing inside the top six. These talks begin today. Portsmouth Chief executive Mark Catlin

Jackett guided Pompey to EFL Trophy glory in 2018/19, with more than 40,000 Blues fans inside Wembley to watch a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over the Black Cats.

He also helped the club enjoy a post-war record nine consecutive wins in all competitions last season, aligned with notable cup successes against Championship sides Norwich, Birmingham, QPR and Barnsley.

However, successive play-off defeats to Sunderland and Oxford respectively in the past two campaigns have thwarted the club’s ultimate ambition of reaching the Championship.