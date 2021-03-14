Toddler dies after falling into canal with his mother

Police have confirmed that a three year old boy has died after he fell into a canal in Newbury.

Thames Valley Police said the child and his mother were rescued from the Kennet and Avon Canal, close to the A339 on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near Ash Bridge, at about 2pm and recovered the pair from the water.

They were taken to hospital for treatment, where the little boy sadly died.

The mother has since been discharged from hospital and the family is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Police said their "thoughts are with the child's family at this incredibly difficult time."

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Thames Valley Police said it was not currently in a position to release the child's identity.