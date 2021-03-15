Internal investigation by police underway following Sarah Everard vigil

Tap to watch a video report as Sussex Police confirm an internal investigation

Sussex Police is carrying out an internal investigation into the action’s of officers at a vigil for Sarah Everard in Brighton on Saturday night.One man was arrested at Valley Gardens and eight fines were issued in relation to breaches of Covid rules as around 150 people gathered.Those who were at the event say people were socially distanced before officers arrived while the force says it was simply protecting public safety during the pandemic.

Sussex Police says it was enforcing the rules relating to Covid-19 and trying to protect people during the pandemic.

There was one arrest and eight fines issued at the vigil for Sarah Everard in Brighton on Saturday night Credit: Connor Moylett

ITV News Meridian’s been told body-worn footage from officers cameras is being looked at as part of the investigation.Sussex Police's Assistant Chief Constable Lisa Bell told ITV News Meridian, "We recognise the events of Saturday has been very divisive in terms of how people have viewed police action so it’s right and property that we review the body worn footage for example, understand why officers took the actions they did. "If there is any wrongdoing or any lessons learned we must absolutely act on that."

Francesca Thornton was at the vigil for Sarah Everard on Saturday night Credit: ITV News

Francesca Thornton was at the vigil on Saturday and is among the voices criticising the force.She says people were socially distanced and that there was no encouragement by officers to move people along but a violent approach. "I would say the police response was unjustified, it was unnecessary, it was an abuse of power, it was forceful and it completely escalated the situation far beyond what it needed to be."If the police had stood by, took a step back and let people say their word, leave and peacefully go home, much like events in Bristol and Nottingham for example with a similar amount of numbers, people would’ve gone home peacefully and there would’ve been no need for clashes, no need to arrest anyone."

Demonstrators marched through the streets of Brighton on Sunday Credit: Eddie Mitchell

Sunday saw demonstrators march through the city’s streets under escort of officers following a silent protest outside Brighton police station on John Street.Sussex Police's Assistant Chief Constable Lisa Bell says,

"It’s so important that we work with communities to come out the end of the pandemic safely. It’s very clear that if people break the regulations we will always encourage them to comply with any requests to leave the area but enforcement is the final option and where people to choose to disregard our advice we must take action."It’s understandable that people want to come together surrounding the issues of violence against women however the backdrop remains - we are in a pandemic and we have a responsibility to protect public safety."

Sarah Everard's death has sparked renewed calls for action to protect women and girls.

An official event in Brighton had been cancelled but people wanted to attend to reflect on the death of Sarah Everard and highlight the issue of women’s safety.The criticism of Sussex Police follows accusations the Metropolitan Police’s handling of a vigil on Clapham Common was ‘heavy handed’.Earlier, prime minister Boris Johnson said he had 'full confidence' in commissioner Cressida Dick following calls for her to stand down.