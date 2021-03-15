Refugee who fled Iran aged 17 told he can train to become a doctor

Watch Andy Dickenson's report

A refugee who fled Iran when he was just 17 has been told he can train to become a doctor in Sussex only five years later.

All the more remarkable, Ali Mohammadi has had to teach himself English - yet was one of the top candidates for a place at medical school. His achievements already justifying the actions of teachers who created a new bursary scheme to support him.

Ali Mohammadi was one of the top candidates for a place at medical school. Credit: ITV Meridian

The dream of being a doctor has always been with me since I was a child and when I moved to the UK that was quite impossible at the time. Ali Mohammadi

Within three hours of his medical interview, Ali was offered a place at University. His hard work was rewarded, as was the faith of teachers who gave him their first ever scholarship to help get him this far.

"I think anyone who can battle against the odds and can start again in a new country and really make a success of it and work as hard as he has done, I can only celebrate that and there's been an enormous amount of resilience there." said Rebecca Conroy Principal, East Sussex College.

Charlotte Smyrk from Brighton & Sussex Medical School was the person who called Ali with the good news.

Ali's journey has already taken him to volunteering as a First Aider at Brighton and Hove Albion - his dream to repay those who've helped him already becoming a reality.