Sandwich residents asked to stay away as Sarah Everard investigation continues
Officers investigating the suspected kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard have cordoned off an area in Sandwich.
Part of the Guildhall Car Park and surrounding paths have been closed. The 33-year-old went missing after walking home in south London. Her body was later found in woods near Ashford.
Man arrested as hundreds gather in Brighton for Sarah Everard vigil
Serving Met Police officer 48-year-old Wayne Couzens has been charged with Sarah Everard's kidnap and murder.
Residents in Sandwich have been asked not to gather at the new search area.
Met Police Chief urged to resign after 'disturbing' scenes at Clapham vigil
Met Police officer appears in court charged with abduction and murder of Sarah Everard
Duchess of Cambridge visits Clapham Common to pay her respects
Paul Graeme, Mayor of Sandwich urged residents to not go down to the search site.