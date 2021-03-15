Sandwich residents asked to stay away as Sarah Everard investigation continues

Officers investigating the suspected kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard have cordoned off an area in Sandwich.

Part of the Guildhall Car Park and surrounding paths have been closed. The 33-year-old went missing after walking home in south London. Her body was later found in woods near Ashford.

Man arrested as hundreds gather in Brighton for Sarah Everard vigil

Vigils have been held across the UK in memory of Sarah Everard.

Serving Met Police officer 48-year-old Wayne Couzens has been charged with Sarah Everard's kidnap and murder.

Residents in Sandwich have been asked not to gather at the new search area.

Paul Graeme, Mayor of Sandwich urged residents to not go down to the search site.