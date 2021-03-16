Calls to crackdown on misuse of e-scooters

Watch Richard Slee's report

Bournemouth and Poole are currently part of a nationwide trial of E Scooter use, which will soon be rolled out to Southampton and Portsmouth. A similar scheme was introduced on the Isle of Wight last November.

Since the launch of the Beryl E Scooter in January the 250 machines have been rented more than 9,000 times - which is estimated to have saved one thousand car journeys.

Credit: ITV Meridian

But with a top speed of 12.5 miles per hour, some people like beach hut owner Debbie Dowsett say they are potentially dangerous.

Beach hut owner Debbie Dowsett says she is concerned. Credit: ITV Meridian

"I'm very concerned that they are allowed on the prom particularly because they don't have bells so they can't warn people of their approach. I think they are enjoying themselves which they are quite entitled to do but not necessarily aware of their surroundings and other people."

The Beryl E Scooters will be banned from the prom between ten and six o'clock in July and August.

And thanks to advanced GPS technology, the scooters will be speed limited if someone attempts to break the rules.

The scheme is a trial until November - with the results being reported back to the government.

