Multi-million pound plans for Southampton city centre to be discussed

A decision is expected later today on the future of part of Southampton City Centre.

The council is to decide on multi-million pound plans to transform the former Bargate Shopping Centre and Leisure World site.

More than 1000 new homes, two hotels, shops and restaurants could be built at the former Bargate Shopping Centre and Leisure World site.

The final plans also include a total of 2,515 square meters of retail space

Councillors will be asked to consider the proposals for 519 new homes, shops, restaurants, a new walkway and green spaces as part of the Bargate Quarter project.

On Tuesday councillors will also have to decide whether to approve plans to demolish the existing buildings at the Leisure World site to make way for 650 homes, two 150-room hotels and 80 serviced hotel apartments. New restaurants and offices, a cinema and a casino are also planned for the area.

It comes as both schemes will be discussed by the Planning and Rights of Way Panel at Southampton City Council during a virtual meeting set to start at 5.30pm.

Developer Tellon Capital is also proposing to create a "linear park" from The Bargate to Queensway to showcase the city's historic walls, which were previously hidden from view by the now-demolished shopping centre.

It comes as the original plans for the site included a total of 287 homes, a new hotel and 7,343 square metres of retail space. But the proposals were amended last year as developers said the pandemic changed people's habits.

If the plans tabled by developer Sovereign Centros are approved, work could start as early as 2022 and is expected to be done in phases.

Both schemes are recommended for approval.