Online selling boom during lockdown

There has been a rise in the number of people turning to online marketplaces - like Gumtree, Depop, and Ebay - to sell items during lockdown to earn some quick cash.

Barney Harrison sells clothes and electronics online. Credit: Barney Harrison

At Ashford in Kent, Barney Harrison is having a regular sort out or items to sell. Anything from clothes to electronics get listed online - giving him some space and some money to spend. Barney is not alone - one website told ITV News they have seen a 47% increase in people listing items for sale in the last year. Experts say these marketplaces have never been more popular and are now being used by both amateur and professional sellers.

Among the most popular items listed - DIY and tools which went up by 86 per cent. Kitchen appliances for sale increased by 22 percent.