Father found guilty of murdering his 8-week-old baby

A father has been found guilty of murdering his 8 week old baby at the home he shared with the baby's mother. She has been found guilty of allowing the death of her baby.

Paramedics found Holly Roe not breathing and with no heart activity when they arrived in the early hours of 10 September 2018. Despite attempts to revive her, she was pronounced dead a couple of hours later.

The post-mortem examination showed that the cause of death was a head injury and the opinion of the pathologists was that this had resulted from some kind of shaking.

Michael Roe denied shaking his daughter. He was the last to see her alive and evidence from his partner showed that he had no patience with his daughter, on one occasion attempting to feed her through her nose with a syringe.

Less than a week before Holly’s death, she stopped breathing and Roe had to do mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on her, but he warned his partner not to tell the police after Holly was rushed to hospital.

DS Emma Heater, Sussex Police called the case "desperately sad."