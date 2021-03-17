“It’s a miracle”: Stolen dog found 65 miles from home

A woman whose dog was stolen while out on a walk has described being reunited with the animal as a “miracle”.

Dora the 11-year-old pug was snatched in Lydd in Kent in February, while being walked by her owner Ann Cowlard.

Mrs Cowlard told ITV News Meridian: “I must confess, I never thought I would see her again. I’ve been so emotional. I don’t think anybody can understand, unless it’s happened to them, what it’s like having a pet stolen.”

The dog was handed in to Bexleyheath police station, in south-east London, on Sunday, 7 March. She had been found roaming alone in a local park, some 65 miles from where she was taken.

Dora was stolen when a man approached Mrs Cowlard and started chatting to her, before he detached the dog’s lead and ran off with her.

Paul O’Grady, who lives in Kent, joined in the effort to get her back, telling his social media followers in a video: “If the person who stole that lady’s pug is watching, then for once in your life do something decent and return the dog.”

Kent Police said while nationally there has been a “significant rise” in dog theft since the first coronavirus lockdown last year, it’s not the case in Kent.

Chief Inspector Mark McLellan, Head of Dog Section, said in a statement: “The loss of a pet can be devastating for victims, we are working with our local policing colleagues to offer support and crime prevention advice to any member of the public affected or likely to be affected by this type of crime.

“In Kent dog thefts have only increased very slightly since 2019, from 101 reports to 118 reports in 2020. So far this year we have received 21 reports of dog theft.

“This is why the work we do to prevent crime with partner agencies, charities and volunteers is just as important as solving crimes that are reported to us. It helps us to build up a picture of the issues around the country and ensure we protect the people of Kent by sharing information and offering advice where we can.”

Dog walkers in Lydd said they were concerned by how brazen some dog thieves are getting.

Lee Ambridge, who lives locally, said: “My wife goes out in the evenings, she’s nervous, always looking over her shoulder. You look at every white van that comes around, you’re always wary about what’s going on around you and it shouldn’t be like that.”

Mrs Cowlard has changed her routine and stopped walking her dogs at set times, because of fears she might fall victim again.

“The walks are not enjoyable anymore because I just want to get out there, get them exercised and get them back,” she added.