Public appeal for help finding missing man Charles Knight

The small village of Burghclere is covered in posters appealing for help, looking for Charles Knight. Charles, or Charlie, disappeared 4 weeks ago from his mother's house .

Charles has been missing for one month.

Charles suffers from depression so concerned for his welfare the police launched a massive search of the local area.

His family believe he would have ended walked down the main road through Burghclere. He had no car keys, no bank cards, and no mobile phone. There has been an extensive search of the fields and woods in the rural area, but so far there has been no sign of Charles.

The police have asked people to check their sheds and outbuildings for any sign of Charlie. Local businesses are also asked to check their CCTV footage over the last 4 weeks.

Police say however small the information may seem, it may prove vital to his whereabouts.