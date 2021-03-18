Battling for South Coast supremacy in the FA Cup
AFC Bournemouth host Southampton in the FA Cup Quarter Finals on Saturday. The winners will head to Wembley next month for the Semi-Finals.
So Andrew Pate has been chatting to Podcasters representing both sides, to see how confident they are ahead of the game.
For Bournemouth, a host of Back of the Net - Jeff Hayward. For Southampton, the host of Total Saints Podcast - Ben Stanfield.
They may be watching from home, but the passion is as fierce as ever.
Here's Andrew Pate's report: