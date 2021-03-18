Inquest into death of Sarah Everard to open in Maidstone
The inquest into the death of Sarah Everard will be opened this morning (March 18th).
A coroner will begin proceedings at 9.30am County Hall in Maidstone, Kent, as police continue their investigations into what happened to the 33-year-old.
It comes after a second post-mortem examination was carried out on Sarah Everard's body after the first proved inconclusive, police said.
Sarah Everard went missing on the third of March while walking home after visiting a friend in Clapham, South London.
Her body was found in woodland near Ashford in Kent a week later.
On Friday 12th March, 48-year-old serving police officer Wayne Couzens, from Deal, was charged with her murder.
In Sandwich, there is still a large police presence as officers continue to scour the area for clues.
On Monday, ITV News Meridian saw officers searching through recycling bins outside the Co-operative supermarket and looking under vehicles.
Meanwhile, specialist divers have been called up from Devon and Cornwall and have been combing a small stretch of water.