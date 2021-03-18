Inquest into death of Sarah Everard to open in Maidstone

The inquest into the death of Sarah Everard will be opened this morning (March 18th).

A coroner will begin proceedings at 9.30am County Hall in Maidstone, Kent, as police continue their investigations into what happened to the 33-year-old.

It comes after a second post-mortem examination was carried out on Sarah Everard's body after the first proved inconclusive, police said.

Divers from Devon and Cornwall Police are assisting with the investigation into Sarah Everard's death. Credit: Family/PA

Sarah Everard went missing on the third of March while walking home after visiting a friend in Clapham, South London.

Her body was found in woodland near Ashford in Kent a week later.

On Friday 12th March, 48-year-old serving police officer Wayne Couzens, from Deal, was charged with her murder.

48-year-old Wayne Couzens Credit: ITV News

In Sandwich, there is still a large police presence as officers continue to scour the area for clues.

On Monday, ITV News Meridian saw officers searching through recycling bins outside the Co-operative supermarket and looking under vehicles.

Meanwhile, specialist divers have been called up from Devon and Cornwall and have been combing a small stretch of water.