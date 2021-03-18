Lockdown Lift: The 99-year-old dancing sensation with no plans to stop

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Kerry Swain

At 99-years-old, this dance teacher is on a mission.

Dinkie Flowers, from Shoreham-by-Sea, is working out six days a week to raise money for the NHS.

Dinkie says she is always in the mood for dancing, starting at the age of three.

She says: "I shall dance until I die, until you take me out in a big box.

"I'm not going to sit down and sit on my bottom, good gracious me no. It's my life."

In her younger years, Dinkie entertained audiences around the world as an acrobatic ice skater and dancer, after she was spotted at her local ice rink in Brighton by a theatrical producer.

She's even performed with Prince Phillip in the audience.

Dinkie has been inspired by Captain Tom, and is has now pledged to raise money for the NHS by doing three 45-minute sessions of dance exercise and three 20-minute walks every week until she's 100.

Lesley Tomlinson says: "Dinkie's incredible, an inspiration to everyone, she's the proof of the pudding, keep moving and you keep fit and you'll have a better life."

Dinkie says: "It doesn't matter whether I am 10 years old or 100 years old, if I am fit and well I will continue with my dancing."

Dinkie will keep on her mission right up to her 100th birthday in May.