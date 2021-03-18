Ox-Cam Expressway project cancelled

The Oxford to Cambridge expressway has been formally cancelled following pause last March.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the cancellation of the project after analysis confirmed the proposed project was not cost-effective.

Opposition grows to £3.5bn Oxford to Cambridge Expressway

The Expressway was planned to go from Oxford, via Milton Keynes, and end up in Cambridge.

It was projected to cost £3.5 billion - and had plans for around a million new homes being built.

The plans have been highly controversial, with a number of protests held against the Expressway.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said "The Oxford-Cambridge Arc is home to cutting-edge research, globally-renowned science and technology clusters, and some of the most productive places in the country – we want to make sure it has transport fit for such an important region.

“Our analysis shows the expressway cannot deliver such links in a way that provides value for money for the taxpayer, so I have taken the decision to cancel the project. But we remain committed to boosting transport links in the area, helping us to create jobs and build back better from Covid.

“We will continue to work on more targeted, localised road improvements to boost transport in the region, alongside the transformational East West Rail, in which we have invested £760m to deliver the next phase.”