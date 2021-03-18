The Last Word: March 2021

Watch March's episode of The Last Word

In March's episode of The Last Word, ITV News Meridian's political correspondent Phil Hornby is discussing the Government's Policing Bill and the right to protest after the death of Sarah Everard: when is demonstration not right - and what should the police do?

Should men be curfewed at 6pm to prevent violence to women? Or is there a need for fundamental change of behaviour and attitude?

And given that future official visits from Prince Harry and Meghan are unlikely, do we need a new Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

To discuss this and more:

Baroness Jenny Jones of Moulsecoomb in Brighton for the Green Party

Lloyd Russell-Moyle, the Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown; and

Tim Loughton, the Tory MP for East Worthing & Shoreham

