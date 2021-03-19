Court of appeal to rule on sentence of police officer for killing partner

The court of appeal will today rule on the sentence of former Dorset Police constable Timothy Brehmer who killed his long-term partner after she revealed their affair to his wife.

Brehmer was cleared of murder by a jury following a trial at Salisbury Crown Court. He had previously admitted Claire Parry's manslaughter.

Brehmer, then 41, was jailed for 10-and-a-half years in October for manslaughter. His sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General's Office under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

Nurse Claire Parry. Credit: Dorset Police

At a hearing earlier this month, lawyers representing the Attorney General's Office argued that the jail term handed to Brehmer was too short and should be increased.

The court of appeal also heard a bid by Brehmer to have his sentenced reduced.

The court is due to give its ruling today (19th March) on whether Brehmer's sentence should be increased or reduced, or whether it should remain unchanged.

Timothy Brehmer’s Citroen car, in which Claire Parry died Credit: Dorset Police/PA

Former Dorset Police constable Timothy Brehmer killed mother-of-two Claire Parry after she sent a text message from his phone to his wife saying: "I am cheating on you."

Claire Parry died during the incident in his car in the car park of the Horns Inn in West Parley, Dorset, on the ninth of May last year.

Brehmer was sentenced to manslaughter on the basis that he "lost control".