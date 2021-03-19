Kent lorry park ‘delayed by six months’, after import controls pushed back

A large lorry park planned for fields in Guston, near Dover, has been delayed by at least six months.

The Inland Border Facility had originally been due to open in time for the 1st July 2021, but now won’t be operational until January 2022 at the earliest.

The Department for Transport has confirmed the change in timetable is a consequence of the government’s decision to postpone the introduction of full import controls on goods arriving from the EU until next year.

Ashford Council’s deputy leader, Paul Bartlett, said the border post has worked “better than anyone could have expected”

The final design of the facility is yet to be published, with a Special Development Order granting planning permission not yet signed off by ministers.

An official written update to the Kent County Council Environment and Transport Committee this week, said that “the planned work [at the White Cliffs border post] should be delivered by early 2022”.

On Monday, Barbara Cooper, KCC’s Corporate Director for Transport, told the council’s Cabinet that she does not expect the facility to be ready “until next March”.

Local residents, who have been campaigning against the scheme, were first told of the plans in October 2020.

It comes as officials prepare to stop directing Dover-bound lorries to Manston Airport.

From Sunday, 21 March, all France-bound HGVs will instead go through the Operation Brock traffic management system between Junctions 8 and 9 on the M20, with one lane being used for Eurotunnel and the other for the Port of Dover.

In a statement issued to announce that decision, Transport Minister Rachel Maclean MP said: “Thanks to the efforts of the haulage industry and partners, traffic continues to run smoothly through Kent, which is fantastic to see.

"Manston can be reactivated at short notice if any circumstances change, but I know the local community, which has worked so collaboratively with us during this time, will be pleased to see another step being taken towards the normal running of Kent’s roads.”

The Sevington inland border facility in Ashford

The Sevington Inland Border Facility became fully operational in recent days, after delays in its construction.