Refugees and some MPs have called for the closure of Napier Barracks in Folkestone, which is currently used to house asylum seekers.

A Day of Action has been held online to lobby Parliament for the site to be shut. Some groups say the accommodation is "unfit for human habitation".

Holly Lynch MP is the Shadow Immigration Minister (Lab)

Caroline Nokes MP is the Former Immigration Minister (Con)

MPs speaking at the rally include Rt Hon Caroline Nokes MP, Holly Lynch MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Immigration, and Stuart Macdonald MP, Shadow Spokesperson for Home Affairs.

The Home Office says it's making improvements.