ITV Meridian's Sally Simmonds takes a rare look at some of the secret work undertaken at the Defence, Science and Technology Laboratory.

With over 100 years experience dealing with hazardous substances, Porton Down near Salisbury was ready for coronavirus.

Over the past year they've grown it, tested it and analysed it in a myriad of ways to help us all stay safe.

Since 1916 the site in Wiltshire has dealt with all kinds of deadly substances, from nerve agents, to anthrax, to ebola.

This organisation is about dealing with threats, those threats will and are evolving and they change, and it's important that this organisation changes it's approaches to meet those threats head on Porton Down

Researchers here have developed a fake finger to find out how long the virus lasts on a surface and they're looking at smartwatch technology to detect early signs of infection.

A virologist here for 20 years, Amanda's focus has been disinfectants

A welcome with weapons at the ready Porton Down is not open to visitors, but they handle deadly substances, so that we can stay alive.