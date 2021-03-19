Search for home for champion cat Balboa

The RSPCA is hoping Balboa can become the champion of someone’s world as he has been waiting for a new home since January.

Weighing in at 8lbs, with wonky ears and his fair share of scratches Balboa is ready to settle into family life.

It is thought this five year old cat has lived most of his life on the streets but after being brought into the centre by an RSPCA animal rescuer he is now ready to settle down.

He is now the longest stay resident at RSPCA Leybourne Animal Centre having watched every other cat there before him get rehomed.

Balboa is desperate for a new home

Cattery supervisor Sarah Clarkson said: “He’s such a striking looking cat with his long nose and wonky ears, I’m surprised he hasn’t been snapped up already. He is a really big cat and was wary at first but now we have gained his trust he loves a fuss and a cuddle.

“He likes being around people, we let him out in the cattery and he trots up and down accompanying us as we are topping up cats waters

“Balboa is an independent cat, he likes affection on his terms and would need plenty of access to outdoor space.

“Given Balboa's curious nature and intensity around people, we feel he will thrive in a loving home as the only pet and with older children.”

If you feel you have what it takes to provide the perfect home for Balboa, you can email leybourne@rspca.org.uk along with a Perfect Match form.

Due to covid restrictions they are only able to re-home locally to the centre.