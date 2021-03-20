 Hundreds gather in Brighton railing against planned new police powers

Hundreds of protestors have gathered in Brighton railing against new police powers which could mean officers can stop demonstrations.

Despite lockdown measures, hundreds of 'Stop the Bill' campaigners are rallying against legislation currently being considered by Parliament.

Following the vigil for Sarah Everard, there has been a wave of protests in Brighton, and throughout the UK, against the policing bill.

Last weekend, police arrested one person and fined others at a vigil for Sarah Everard in the city.

Stephanie Gaardner from Stop The Bill says banning peaceful protests could be a breach of freedom of expression

The Government says the new bill covers a wide range of community safety issues.