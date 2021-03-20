Motorway camera captures moment lorry driver heads wrong way down M20 in Kent

Watch the moment a lorry driver drives into oncoming traffic in Kent

A lorry driver who drove the wrong way on the M20 in Kent has been jailed.

Tomasz Mista was on the phone and trying to catch a ferry when he beeped at cars on the motorway in Folkestone.

The 25-year-old, of no fixed address, was handed a ten month prison sentence following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court.

He continued for two and a half miles and even drove along the inside carriageway on one occasion as oncoming drivers sounded their horns.