The railway station where waiting for a train has never looked so good

Why does Burgess Hill station now look so good?

We've all been there staring into space or at our phones, but there's one railway station with something good to look at while waiting for a train.

There's been lots of creativity going on at Burgess Hill station, they've got a brand new waiting room on platform 1 which, in truth, feels more like an art gallery.

It's been converted from a Victorian hut which was built in 1841 and was used as the station's main building until 1877.

This hut was known as 'The Old Salt Barn' Credit: ITV News

To rail staff it's known as the 'The Old Salt Barn' as it was used to store salt to deice platforms and trains.

Walk through the automatic doors and you're greeted with eight photographs taken in Sussex by Josh Elphick.

Josh, who is 18, was named as the UK’s Young Landscape Photographer of the Year.

Josh describes some of his pieces including the photograph that won him the competition

"It was just for fun, it's still fun now taking photos and I never thought that I would have eight pieces of work showcases in a railway station for hundreds of thousands of people to see."

Josh's pictures form part of the 'Art On The Line' project which allows pupils from East Sussex College in Lewes to have their creations displayed at Southern Rail stations.

Eight of Josh's photographs are on display Credit: ITV Meridian

The college’s head of creative partnerships, Nigel Ryan, manages the installations.Nigel says, "We are thrilled that Burgess Hill has joined Lewes, Eastbourne and HaywardsHeath as part of the ‘Art On The line’ programme.

"This is a much-needed opportunity for our talented, award-winning artists and photographers from the college to display their work while bringing pleasure to the community.

"With galleries closed, we need to make the most of every opportunity to showcase and use creativity to bring joy and a very welcome distraction. We also hope this will encourage more young people to consider creative courses, so many of which can lead to fulfilling careers.”

Millions of pounds is being spent across the Southern network improving stations Credit: ITV Meridian

The creation of the new waiting room is part of a multi-million pound project to improve stations across the Southern Rail network.

Chris Fowler from the company says,

"We’re making our stations more attractive, comfortable and efficient places to pass through, and more valuable assets for their local communities.

"Burgess Hill’s population is set to grow substantially in the coming years so we’re working with the local community and Network Rail to make sure the station offers current and future customers the pleasant travel experience they expect. This unique waiting room is a welcome boost.

"The station is an important and popular part of the town’s fabric, so I’m delighted we’ve been able to protect its historical appeal while adding facilities for customers. And it’s great to have created an opportunity to showcase talented local artists, with our partners at East Sussex College."