DJ raises £25,000 for charity during 40-hour set from his kitchen

A DJ from Burgess Hill in Sussex has raised more than £25,000 for charity during a 40-hour set from his kitchen.

Graham Meeres has been DJ-ing most Saturday's during lockdown.

He said: "My body is exhausted, I've never felt it before, I've never experience anything like it."

Credit: ITV News Meridian

He began the livestream at 8pm on Friday 19 March playing music non-stop until midday on Sunday 21 March.

It is the longest DJ set he has ever attempted, all in aid of the mental health charity MIND.

I chose MIND because of all the messages that I'd had sent from people struggling on their own. So to feel like part of a community albeit online listening to a DJ at the odd weekend meant a big deal to some people and some people really depend on that connection with people. Graham Meeres, DJ

In May last year, Graham raised £20,000 for the NHS during a 24-hour set.

Although this 40-hour set was more gruelling, he says fruit, water and lots of carbs got him through.