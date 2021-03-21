Graves in Gosport vandalised for second time in two weeks

More than a dozen graves at a cemetery in Hampshire have been vandalised for the second time in two weeks.

The headstones at Ann's Hill Cemetery in Gosport were spray-painted overnight on Saturday.

The graves were vandalised overnight on Saturday Credit: ITV News Meridian

The graves were first vandalised on March 9th.

Families, friends and local residents gathered at the cemetery on Sunday to clean up the paint.

Local residents gathered to clean up the graves on Sunday Credit: ITV News Meridian

However, Gosport Borough Council is discouraging the public to clean up the graffiti themselves.

The authority said it will task professional stonemasons to professionally repair the graves to avoid any permanent damage.

Police are urging anyone with information to get in touch.