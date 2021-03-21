Man jailed after ram-raid at Barclays bank in Henfield

A man has been jailed for his part in ram-raiding a bank in West Sussex with a digger.

The ATM at the Barclays bank in Henfield, which contained more than £50,000, was stolen back in April 2018.

James Sayers, 31, formerly of Guildford, Surrey, appeared at Hove Crown Court on Tuesday 9 March charged with theft and receiving stolen goods.

Police attended the scene to examine the aftermath Credit: ITV News Meridian

Sayers was part of a group which stole three vehicles, including a digger, in the early hours of Sunday 15 April 2018.

They then used the digger to rip the ATM from the wall of the bank in the High Street at around 2am.

The cash was loaded into a stolen Nissan Navara pick-up truck and later dumped, along with the pick-up, and burned out in Oakendon Woods in Dunsfold.

The group fled the woods in a stolen Audi A6 estate, just before 4am.

They were then confronted by a member of the public whose vehicle they rammed.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Sayers admitted one count of theft, relating to the ATM and its contents, and a second count relating to the digger.

He also admitted two counts of receiving stolen goods, relating to the theft of the Nissan Navara and the Audi A6, both between 5 and 16 April 2018.

Sayers also admitted a similar ram-raid at a Co-op store in Didcot, Oxfordshire when he appeared at Hove Crown Court.

Sayers was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment for both offences.

The sentence will run concurrently to a five year sentence Sayers is currently serving for a similar ATM ram-raid in Hampshire in 2019.