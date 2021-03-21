Operation Brock: Freight running smoothly on morning of Manston closure

Video report by Andy Dickenson

Operation Brock has been reintroduced on the M20 in Kent, with the temporary lorry park at Manston Airport closing on Saturday night.

It marks a new stage in post-Brexit arrangements for hauliers, but how will it affect our roads?

These changes are really the first phase of recovery to try to get Kent back to some normality, but moreover it means a streamlined process for freight using the Port of Dover - as they no longer have to divert to Manston. Nicola Bell, Highways England

The new measures were introduced at 4am on Sunday, with Eurotunnel and Port of Dover freight being directed into separate lanes.

The barrier, London-bound, is still in place with traffic still using a contraflow system.

Obviously we've got more freight moving down the M20 again so it is a situation we want to monitor. We want to make sure that freight is moving as quickly as possible but it does allow that port traffic to access the M20. So these are good steps and moving in the right direction, going back to what we might consider business as normal. Heidi Skinner, Logistics UK

Any hauliers without a Kent Access Pass or a negative Covid certificate are being directed to the new Sevington Inland Border Facility.