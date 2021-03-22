Army Major and cancer survivor completes 80 half marathons in 80 days

An Army Major and cancer survivor has completed her challenge to run 80 half marathons in 80 consecutive days, beating a Guinness World Record.

Jacquie Barlow from Dibden Purlieu in Dorset wanted to raise money for Macmillan, on behalf of her sister who has terminal cancer.

Jacquie herself was diagnosed with a large brain tumor 10 years ago that required immediate surgery. She says she was helped both physically and mentally by Macmillan Cancer Support.

Jacquie has been completing her challenge in all weathers

She set out to raise between £800 and £5000, but has managed to raise more than £6000 for the charity.

To beat the Guinness World Record she needed to run 61 half marathons in 61 days, which meant a half marathon everyday throughout January, February and some of March 2021.

But Jacquie, supported by her colleague and running partner Rocco Zecca, have managed to smash that record with 80 half marathons in 80 consecutive days.

Jacquie says after completing her challenge she was 'full of energy'.

She says: "Everybody thinks I'm a bit crazy. I like running anyway and when I was ill I wanted to give something back to Macmillan Cancer.

"Everyone has been super supportive. I'm in the forces and the military have been super supportive. My local running club have been fabulous, everybody has really just rallied around during these dark times."