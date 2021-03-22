Lorry driver arrested on suspicion of people smuggling offences

A Turkish lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of people smuggling offences, as part of a National Crime Agency investigation (NCA).

The 36-year-old was arrested after his Lorry was stopped at the M25 junction with the A3 at around 3.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

Sixteen migrants were found hidden in the trailer, sitting on pallets that had been laid on top of the cargo.

The sixteen migrants were found sat on pallets on top of the lorry's cargo Credit: National Crime Agency

They were all arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and are now being dealt with by immigration authorities. Amongst those held are Moroccan, Algerian and Pakistani nationals.

People smuggling networks move migrants in both directions across the border, threatening the security of both the UK and our European neighbours, but also putting lives at risk NCA branch operations manager Chris Hill

The M25 anti-clockwise exit slip road had to be closed while the lorry and migrants were dealt with by the NCA, Surrey Police and the Metropolitan Police.

The M25 anti-clockwise exit slip road had to be closed while the NCA and police dealt with the situation Credit: National Crime Agency

The driver is being questioned by NCA investigators. He is suspected of planning to move the migrants out of the UK illegally via the Channel ports.