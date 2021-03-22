Thieves break into cadet youth club and set fire to minibus

Thieves have broken into a youth club, destroying property and setting fire to the club's minibus.

The Romsey Sea Cadets say the bus was 'vital' in getting them to their courses and camps.

The minibus was reported stolen and was later found torched by the side of a road.

Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused, including smashed doors, ransacked rooms, and all fire extinguishers had been discharged in the youth club.

Romsey Cadet Club

A crowdfunding page has already raised more than £2000 to help the cadets cover the damages and replace the minibus.

The Romsey Sea Cadet Unit is a charity youth organisation which provides activities for young people aged between 10 and 17, including camping and boat trips.

Romsey Cadet Club vandalised

Hampshire Police is investigating the incident and is asking anyone with any information to phone 101 with reference 44210087758.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.