Breweries pour away beer in protest of lack of government support

Many people will be looking forward to a drink in a pub when they can re-open. Breweries are among businesses that are really struggling.

Today (23 March) many independent breweries have staged a demonstration against what they say is a lack of government support.

Itchen Valley Brewery in New Alresford is among many independent breweries who have today poured gallons of stale beer down the drain.

It is part of an appeal to the government for more support for businesses which have taken a hit.

A statement from a Treasury spokesperson says among the measures that have been taken to help are:

Freezing beer duty for the 4th year straight

Extending the furlough scheme

Business grants discretionary funding for local authorities.

The Treasury said, "We also invest over £65 million per year in craft brewing through Small Brewers Relief and will continue to do so."