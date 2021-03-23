Lockdown Lift: The window comedienne making people laugh from her home

Watch Charlotte Briere-Edney's report

What do you get when you cross a rabbit and a frog? A bunny ribbit!

A woman in West Oxfordshire is causing a stir among her neighbours after displaying jokes in her windows.

Over the past week, residents of Carterton have been enjoying Hilary Nightingale's humour as they walk past her house.

Hilary Nightingale has been hard at work, writing jokes, and putting them up her windows.

"There's lots of people on the estate here who've been doing things over the past year. So I thought - I'll give that a try, and it's been a hit!"

She's raising awareness of Comic Relief - a charity which tackles poverty and discrimination around the world - often with humorous campaigns.

"It's funny, it's lighthearted, it cheers people up, but at the root of it, there's some really important causes.

The creative comedienne admits, it's not all original material. Nevertheless, neighbours have had their funny bones tickled.

One neighbour said, "It's just so nice, these little things that make you smile these days, it's a bit of an uplift is what you need. So yeah it was good, it was great, it was funny."

New friendships are being struck up off the back of her witty repartee - but Hilary confesses, she's struggled to get the family involved.

"It's just me. I've got a pair of teenagers inside who've been avoiding the windows lately."

