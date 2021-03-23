More than 40 Covid fines issued at Canterbury house parties

More than 40 fines have been issued by officers in Canterbury, after a number of house parties in the past week.

Five students who organised a party at a property in Somner Close, were issued with fines on Thursday 18 March 2021.

The following night, more than 10 people were seen leaving a house by the back door of a property in Otham Close. Kent Police were called and around eight people left the area when officers arrived. Four other people were issued with fixed penalty notices.

19 fines were also issued on Saturday 20 March after 20 people were at a property in Kemsing Gardens, shortly before 11.30pm.

Another party took place at a property in South Street later on Saturday night. A further 14 fines were issued by police.

Students are being urged to take responsibility for their health and to follow lockdown rules.

Inspector Guy Thompson, Canterbury Community Safety Unit, said: "Students are a valued part of the community in Canterbury and the vast majority continue to respect Government rules to stop the spread of Covid-19."

"However, there are a small number who cause a nuisance to neighbours and breach Government legislation by hosting parties and large gatherings."