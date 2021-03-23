Murder investigation underway after man dies following assault

A murder investigation is underway in Bournemouth after a man died following an assault.

Detectives were called to a house on Malvern Road on Monday night where it was reported an altercation had taken place between two men.

A short time later one of them, a 55-year-old man, became unwell and the ambulance service was called.

He was later pronounced dead. His next of kin has been informed and the coroner has been notified.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by detectives.

Malvern Road in Bournemouth Credit: ITV News Meridian

Dorset Police officers say the two men were known to each other.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We are investigating the full circumstances of the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.“I am appealing for any witnesses to the incident at around 6.30pm who have not yet spoken with officers to please come forward.”Anyone with information is being asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210045724.