Paperboy rescues pensioner after spotting untouched mail

A 15-year-old paperboy has been credited with saving an elderly customer's life after spotting a pile of untouched deliveries outside her door then raising the alarm.

Student Liam Apps, from Wigmore in Kent, was doing his usual rounds on Thursday (18th March) he spotted letters and parcels stacked outside the woman's house.

Liam noted that the mail dated back to the previous Sunday. He said, "It was playing on my mind the whole day. When I got home I asked mum if we could go over there to ring the door and see if she's alright".

It's thought the pensioner was stuck on the floor for a number of days before Liam came to the rescue Credit: ITV News Meridian

When Liam didn't get an answer he enlisted the help of a neighbour who helped him get around the back of the house. They then called through the window to see if she was okay.

She eventually replied, saying "I can't get off the floor."

Liam says, "that's when I dialled 999 and called for an ambulance, and after that we had her permission to break the door down to get in. Everyone played a part in it."

Liam is pleased the woman is making a recovery in hospital

When Liam and the neighbour, who was a paramedic, got into the house they found a lot of blood near the woman. It's thought she had been stuck on the floor for a number of days.

Liam said he does not have first aid training, but had been advised by his mother Katie Pollitt, a midwife, on what to do in an emergency.

I'm very, very proud. He's really well behaved so I wasn't surprised... I'm very proud Katie Pollitt, Liam's mother

Liam said that the paramedic later informed him over the phone that the lady was "doing alright" and was in hospital.

Liam says, " I originally thought that when we originally went into the house I didn't think it was going to be a positive outcome. But obviously when we found that she was talking back to us quite well, which was good and now she's in hospital making her recovery is even better".

The local community has raised over £1,000 to replace the woman's door.