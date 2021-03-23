Southampton International Boat Show set to return in September

Southampton International Boat Show will return this September with new social distancing measures planned.

The show promises to be 'bigger than ever before' with designated zones for different water sports, from paddle boarding to kayaking, along with live music and street food.

Last year, health officials at Southampton City Council told organisers on the eve of the event that it had to be cancelled due to a 'rising risk of Covid-19 and growing government fears'.

But following the Government's roadmap out of lockdown, the 52nd edition of the show is looking to go ahead 10-19 September.

The event usually attracts around 20,000 people every year. Credit: Library Picture

Lesley Robinson, CEO of British Marine, comments; "After more than a year dominated by the pandemic, we are delighted to be working with Southampton City Council to bring the show back to the city again and plans for the new layout and zone are really exciting.

"The show will inspire and capture the next-generation and growing number of get-afloat newcomers through the new zone experience whilst balancing the more targeted needs of serious boat buyers through the marina showcasing power and sail craft."

The show is a key event in the calendar in Southampton, attracting thousands of visitors every year.

Councillor Jacqui Rayment, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Customer and Organisation, Southampton City Council, says: "While we were disappointed that last year's event couldn't go ahead, everyone's health and safety must come first.

"I'm therefore really pleased to be working with British Marine again as we look to produce a safe, enjoyable and expanded show at Mayflower Park and other sites across the city."

Organisers say they will be working alongside public health officials to follow any government advice in time for when the event comes around.