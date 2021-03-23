Through their eyes: The year no one will forget

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Mary Stanley

It has been a year that no one will forget.

From self isolating, tiers, home schooling and furlough, it has brought on challenges for both young and old.

ITV News Meridian has been catching up with those we have spoken to at the start of lockdown in March 2020, to see how they have coped with the last year.

The family

Covid forced the Greenough family from Oxford into isolation last March, shielding their young daughter Ella who has a serious neurological disorder.

The Greenough family have been shielding for their youngest daughter Ella (left) Credit: ITV News Meridian

They've also faced the pressures of home schooling, the loneliness of being separated from family, and heartache at losing two friends to the illness.

Parents Kirsty and Craig said: "It's just the constant worry of everything. You miss your family a lot.

"It's been a year since Ella has seen her grandparents. It's like you're in your own bubble and just left on your own to get on with it really.

"We've got more closer as a family definitely. We talk more. We were close knit as a family any way but now extra closer definitely."

The elderly coupleDawn and Ivan Warner from Herne Bay used to attend clubs every day and have struggled being at home.

Ivan and Dawn Warner Credit: ITV News Meridian

They have tried to keep busy by doing crafts and zoom meetings with Age UK. However they say the feelings they had a year ago are still very much present.

Ivan says: "We do try to stick to the rules as much as we can. I just worry about a third wave.

"It would be horrific if there was a third wave. We don't want that."

The flatmates

Southampton flatmates Cora, Nathalie and Anna are all key workers, and say keeping busy has helped their mental health.

Southampton flatmates Cora, Nathalie and Anna Credit: ITV News Meridian

But they've missed the freedom of going on holiday, socialising with friends, and seeing family.

Cora says: "I'm living with three girls and we all really get along and they've become more like family now because we spend everyday together and all work together and have relied on each other when things have got tough because we are all going through the same thing and going through a pandemic together."

Anna says: "I think I've got to know myself much better just in the way I work and what I need to stay positive and stay healthy and emotionally.

"I think when everything gets stripped away you learn what's important so I think I've learnt what I need and what's valuable to me."

The care worker

Carer worker Elle from Dorset was a hairdresser a year ago and was put on furlough during the first lockdown. She struggled with the uncertainty of life and so decided to retrain to help others isolated at home.

Carer worker Elle from Dorset Credit: ITV News Meridian

For the people she cares for, Elle says: "They definitely are missing family and are missing going out into the community, not being able to go to their usual activities or meeting with friends.

"Some have found it harder than others. It definitely helps that we are going in and spending time with them and trying to make them feel not so quite as lonely."

A year on, it is a time for many to reflect, and to try to find positives at the darkest times.