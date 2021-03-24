Cordon in place after fire breaks out at car workshop

Firefighters from across Hampshire are tackling a blaze at a car workshop in Southampton.

Emergency services were called to the site, used for vehicle repairs and bodywork, on Old Redbridge Road at 6:40am on Wednesday.

Road closures have caused traffic disruption to commuters Credit: Lee Whitbread

A 200m exclusion zone is currently in place for safety and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

Crews from from Redbridge, St Mary’s, Hightown, Fareham, Eastleigh, Beaulieu, Lyndhurst, Hamble, Fleet and Ringwood are all at the scene.

Local residents are being advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke coming from the scene.