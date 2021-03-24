Final funds raised for new state-of-the-art hospice

A Berkshire Hospice is celebrating reaching its fundraising target for a new, state-of-the-art facility.

Thames Hospice launched its campaign in 2017 to raise £6m towards the new building.

It went towards the final amount of £22m needed to complete the project.

Staff have thanked their supporters for helping to raise the money and can now help more people across Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire with life-limiting conditions.

Watch: A tour of the new hospice

Debbie Raven, Chief Executive Thames Hospice, said: "We’ve been overwhelmed by the support that so many organisations and local people have shown us since we launched our appeal, and of course throughout the coronavirus pandemic."

“Thanks to our fantastic fundraisers in the community we are now one of the UK’s leading hospices, and our staff and volunteers will be able to care for thousands of people and their loved ones now and for years to come.”

After a three month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hospice welcomed its first patients in October 2020.

All 28 bedrooms on the Inpatient Unit opened earlier in March 2021.

Thames Hospice staff say they are now able to care for twice as many patients.