Detectives investigating the death of a man in Bournemouth have said it was not "the result of an assault of any form of violence."

Detectives were called to a house on Malvern Road on Monday night where it was reported an altercation had taken place between two men.

A short time later one of them, a 55-year-old man, became unwell and the ambulance service was called.

He was later pronounced dead. His next of kin has been informed and the coroner has been notified.

A 56-year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of murder, has now been released under investigation.

Malvern Road in Bournemouth Credit: ITV News Meridian

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our enquiries to date and the initial findings of the post-mortem examination indicate that there is nothing to suggest the death was the result of an assault or any form of violence.“The final cause of death is still to be determined as we await the results of various laboratory tests, which are expected to take a number of weeks.“Specialist officers have updated the deceased man’s family throughout our investigation and our thoughts remain with them for their sad loss.“We are liaising with HM Coroner and our enquiries are continuing to confirm the full circumstances of the death.”Anyone with information is being asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210045724.