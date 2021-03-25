Bournemouth arts festival set to return later this year

An arts festival is set to return to Bournemouth later this year.

The Arts by the Sea Festival will move to a new weekend from the end of September to Friday 1 - Sunday 3 October.

Festival organisers at BCP Council and From The Fields in association with Arts Council England also revealed that the theme running throughout its 2021 programme will be 'Connect’.

Organisers say the theme will explore the concept of the 'human being as a fundamentally social creature' at the time when the pandemic has resulted in social distancing and isolation.

Arts by the Sea festival Credit: James Bridle

The coastal event began in 2011 and will be the 11th installment of the annual festival.

Festival Director Andrea Francis said: “Partnering up with Festival Coast Live! allows us to extend much further from our usual Bournemouth location, bringing a fantastic and diverse range of cultural performances to residents across the whole of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, and supporting local artists at the same time."