Oxfordshire space company launches two satellites into space
Video Courtesy of Open Cosmos
An Oxfordshire space tech company has launched two satellites into space which will help bring connectivity to 'hard to reach' areas across the globe.
The satellites were developed by Harwell-based Open Cosmos and launched from the same base in Kazakhstan where Sputnik was launched from.
As well as helping to boost connectivity, they'll also be key to monitoring the environment, biodiversity and off shore infrastructure.
Watch: Aleix Megias from Open Cosmos
The satellites travelled to Kazakhstan, after passing strict testing in controlled environments and receiving the operations license from the UK Space Agency (UKSA).
Now the satellites are up in space Open Cosmos will be monitoring and operating the mission from four ground stations around the globe.
These launches mark a major milestone for Open Cosmos, demonstrating the capacity of low-cost satellites to provide IoT connectivity to remote parts of the world and collect data. We’re also extremely proud that Saturday’s launches have been made possible by working closely with the UKSA, ESA, the Catapult and all our partner companies at Harwell Campus and abroad.