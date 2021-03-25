Oxfordshire space company launches two satellites into space

Video Courtesy of Open Cosmos

An Oxfordshire space tech company has launched two satellites into space which will help bring connectivity to 'hard to reach' areas across the globe.

The satellites were developed by Harwell-based Open Cosmos and launched from the same base in Kazakhstan where Sputnik was launched from.

As well as helping to boost connectivity, they'll also be key to monitoring the environment, biodiversity and off shore infrastructure.

Watch: Aleix Megias from Open Cosmos

The satellites travelled to Kazakhstan, after passing strict testing in controlled environments and receiving the operations license from the UK Space Agency (UKSA).

Now the satellites are up in space Open Cosmos will be monitoring and operating the mission from four ground stations around the globe.