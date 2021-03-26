Ambulance crews find new way of working that's vital for stroke patients

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides

The past year has seen unprecedented pressure on paramedics with a huge rise in calls and staff sickness.

So they had to adapt and find new ways of working so patient care didn't suffer.

Instead of taking patients to A&E, they try to get them straight to the wards where they have the right specialist care.

For stroke patients this has proved invaluable, as time is critical.

Using video calls in the back of the ambulance, consultants can direct the patient to the right care.

Paramedics at South East Coast Ambulance Service have started using video calls in the back of the ambulance to speak to stroke consultants, which is how Margaret Burke was initially diagnosed after suffering a mini-stoke when she was out with a friend.

Margaret says: "They face timed the hospital they then turned the iPad to me and the doctor asked me a couple of questions.

"He then said 'how quick can you get her to me?' and the ambulance people said 'we'll have her there in 40 minutes' and when we got to the hospital they were waiting for me in a stroke unit and without them I wouldn't be here able to stand and tell you my story."

Clinician Kallum Caton says that by liaising with specialist hospital teams, patients are taken directly to the nearest regional stroke centre, taking pressure off A and E.

South East Coast Ambulance Service Credit: ITV News Meridian

It's a new way of working, recently introduced at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kallum says: "It's always great to get a second opinion to back your, sort of, ideas.

"It also helps the patient in a way that the specialist can get all the necessary preparations done before we get to the hospital, so that they're not waiting in line or wasting time in critical condition."

A similar scheme operates across South Central Ambulance Service, although they've yet to introduce video calls.

South Central Ambulance Service Credit: ITV News Meridian

Crews try to take patients to the appropriate wards, specialist units or refer them to community teams.

Wendy Stonehouse, the Urgent Care Pathway Lead at SCAS says: "It makes perfect sense that you would want your patient to have a better experience by being seen sooner by the specialities rather than waiting in ED to be referred on."

As Covid hospital admissions begin to drop, the NHS is keen to stress it is open for business.